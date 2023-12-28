Greetings, everyone. Amidst the holiday season, I'm reaching out with a concise yet crucial newsletter. While some of you might be away from your inboxes during this period, the significance of the event compels me to write this newsletter to you.

The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs recently convened in Beijing, featuring a noteworthy address by Xi Jinping. The last time this meeting was held was in 2018, after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Before that, it was in 2014, following the 18th CPC National Congress. Last year, the 20th CPC National Congress was held in Beijing.

Below is a quick review of some key parts of the conference and a full-text translation of the readout of the conference. Chinese foreign affairs work is highly systematic, and I am aware that among my newsletter readers are many diplomats who are much more professional than I am. Therefore, given my limited time, today's review will not be particularly in-depth. However, I plan to publish more valuable articles related to Chinese diplomacy and foreign affairs in the future.

A quick review

1. The establishment and development of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy is listed as the first achievement (normally regarded as the most important one in such type of readout) of all the historic achievements in China’s external work since the 18th CPC National Congress:

会议认为，党的十八大以来，在推进新时代中国特色社会主义事业的伟大征程中，对外工作取得历史性成就、发生历史性变革。一是创立和发展了习近平外交思想，开辟了中国外交理论和实践的新境界，为推进中国特色大国外交提供了根本遵循。 First, we have established and developed Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, opening up new vistas in the theory and practice of China’s diplomacy and providing the fundamental guideline for advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics

2. An conclusion paragraph of the past ten years on work relating to foreign affairs: (Note: "new era" in China normally refers to the period after 2012)

会议强调，新时代十年，我们在对外工作中经历了不少大风大浪，战胜了各种困难挑战，开创了中国特色大国外交新局面，我国外交的战略自主性和主动性显著增强。我国已成为更具国际影响力、创新引领力、道义感召力的负责任大国。 It was underlined at the conference that in the decade of the new era, we have seen high winds and choppy waters and overcome various difficulties and challenges in China’s external work. We have opened up new prospects in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and gained much more strategic autonomy and initiative in our diplomacy. China has become a responsible major country with enhanced international influence, stronger capacity to steer new endeavors, and greater moral appeal.

3. In terms of the valuable experience which the Party and the country have been gained in the new era of Chinese diplomacy, points such as holding the international moral high ground, uniting and rallying the overwhelming majority in the world, shouldering China’s responsibility as a major country, fighting spirit, rejecting all acts of power politics and bullying, vigorously defending national interests and dignity and many other aspects are mentioned:

会议指出，在新时代外交工作实践中，我们积累了一系列宝贵经验。必须做到坚持原则，在关乎人类前途命运和世界发展方向的重大问题上，要旗帜鲜明、站稳立场，牢牢占据国际道义制高点，团结争取世界大多数。必须体现大国担当，坚持弘扬独立自主精神，坚持引领和平发展，坚持促进世界稳定和繁荣。必须树立系统观念，以正确的历史观、大局观把握大势、统筹兼顾、掌握主动。必须坚持守正创新，坚守中国外交的优良传统和根本方向，同时开拓进取，推动理论和实践创新。必须发扬斗争精神，坚决反对一切强权政治和霸凌行径，有力捍卫国家利益和民族尊严。必须发挥制度优势，在党中央集中统一领导下，各地区各部门协同配合，形成强大合力。 It was pointed out at the conference that a range of valuable experience has been gained in the new era of Chinese diplomacy. It is imperative to uphold principles. On major issues concerning the future of humanity and the direction of the world, we must take a clear and firm position, hold the international moral high ground, and unite and rally the overwhelming majority in our world. It is imperative to shoulder China’s responsibility as a major country. We need to advocate the spirit of independence, champion peaceful development, and promote global stability and prosperity. It is imperative to apply systems thinking. With a correct understanding of history and of the big picture, we must navigate the prevailing trends, adopt a coordinated approach, and seize the initiative. It is imperative to uphold fundamental principles and break new ground. We need to follow the fine tradition and fundamental direction of China’s diplomacy, and at the same time work progressively for innovation in both theory and practice. It is imperative to carry forward our fighting spirit. We must reject all acts of power politics and bullying, and vigorously defend our national interests and dignity. It is imperative to leverage our institutional strengths. Under the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, all regions and all departments must coordinate with each other and build strong synergy.

4. A world view concluded by the conference:

会议指出，世界大变局加速演进，世界之变、时代之变、历史之变正以前所未有的方式展开，世界进入新的动荡变革期，但人类发展进步的大方向不会改变，世界历史曲折前进的大逻辑不会改变，国际社会命运与共的大趋势不会改变，对此我们要有充分的历史自信。 It was noted at the conference that great transformation is accelerating across the world. Changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Yet the overall direction of human development and progress will not change, the overall dynamics of world history moving forward amid twists and turns will not change, and the overall trend toward a shared future for the international community will not change. We must have full confidence in these trends of historical impact.

5. The "China faces new strategic opportunities in its development" narrative is not new. It was mentioned in the Report to the 20th CPC National Congress.

会议认为，展望未来，我国发展面临新的战略机遇。新征程上，中国特色大国外交将进入一个可以更有作为的新阶段。要紧紧围绕党和国家中心任务，稳中求进、守正创新，坚定维护国家主权、安全、发展利益，开辟中国外交理论与实践新境界，塑造我国和世界关系新格局，把我国国际影响力、感召力、塑造力提升到新高度，为以中国式现代化全面推进强国建设、民族复兴伟业营造更有利国际环境、提供更坚实战略支撑 It was highlighted at the conference that looking ahead, China faces new strategic opportunities in its development. On the new journey, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will enter a new stage where much more can be accomplished. We must focus on the central task of the CPC and the country, seek progress while maintaining stability, break new ground while upholding fundamental principles, and firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. We will explore new frontiers in China’s diplomatic theory and practice, foster new dynamics in the relations between China and the world, and raise China’s international influence, appeal and power to shape events to a new level. We will create a more favorable international environment and provide more solid strategic support for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization.

Full-text translation of the readout

The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (CPC) of China, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the conference. Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, and Vice President Han Zheng, attended at the meeting.

In his speech, Xi systematically reviewed the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, elaborated on the international environment and historical mission of China's external work in the new journey, and made comprehensive plans for China's external work at present and in the future. Li Qiang emphasized in his chairing of the meeting that it is necessary to guide work relating to foreign affairs on the new journey with Xi Jinping's Thought on Diplomacy, and put forward requirements for understanding and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's speech.

It was made clear at the conference that since the 18th CPC National Congress, historic achievements have been secured and historic changes have taken place in China’s external work on the great journey of advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. First, we have established and developed Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, opening up new vistas in the theory and practice of China’s diplomacy and providing the fundamental guideline for advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. Second, we have showcased distinct Chinese characteristics, style and ethos in our diplomacy, and established the image of a confident, self-reliant, open and inclusive major country with a global vision. Third, we have advocated the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, pointing the right direction for human society leading to common development, lasting peace and security, and mutual learning between civilizations. Fourth, we have followed the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, and played an increasingly important and constructive role in international affairs. Fifth, we have taken a holistic approach to our relations with all parties, with a view to fostering major-country dynamics featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development. Sixth, we have expanded a comprehensive strategic layout, and formed a wide-ranging, high-quality global network of partnerships. Seventh, we have advanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and established the world’s most broad-based and largest platform for international cooperation. Eighth, we have worked to both pursue development and safeguard security, and effectively upheld China’s sovereignty, security and development interests with a firm will and an indomitable fighting spirit. Ninth, we have taken an active part in global governance, and shown the way in reforming the international system and order. Tenth, we have strengthened the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and brought about greater coordination in China’s external work.

It was underlined at the conference that in the past decade of the new era, we have seen high winds and choppy waters and overcome various difficulties and challenges in China’s external work. We have opened up new prospects in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and gained much more strategic autonomy and initiative in our diplomacy. China has become a responsible major country with enhanced international influence, stronger capacity to steer new endeavors, and greater moral appeal.

It was pointed out at the conference that a range of valuable experience has been gained in the new era of Chinese diplomacy. It is imperative to uphold principles. On major issues concerning the future of humanity and the direction of the world, we must take a clear and firm position, hold the international moral high ground, and unite and rally the overwhelming majority in our world. It is imperative to shoulder China’s responsibility as a major country. We need to advocate the spirit of independence, champion peaceful development, and promote global stability and prosperity. It is imperative to apply systems thinking. With a correct understanding of history and of the big picture, we must navigate the prevailing trends, adopt a coordinated approach, and seize the initiative. It is imperative to uphold fundamental principles and break new ground. We need to follow the fine tradition and fundamental direction of China’s diplomacy, and at the same time work progressively for innovation in both theory and practice. It is imperative to carry forward our fighting spirit. We must reject all acts of power politics and bullying, and vigorously defend our national interests and dignity. It is imperative to leverage our institutional strengths. Under the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, all regions and all departments must coordinate with each other and build strong synergy.

It was noted at the conference that great transformation is accelerating across the world. Changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Yet the overall direction of human development and progress will not change, the overall dynamics of world history moving forward amid twists and turns will not change, and the overall trend toward a shared future for the international community will not change. We must have full confidence in these trends of historical impact.

It was highlighted at the conference that looking ahead, China faces new strategic opportunities in its development. On the new journey, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will enter a new stage where much more can be accomplished. We must focus on the central task of the CPC and the country, seek progress while maintaining stability, break new ground while upholding fundamental principles, and firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. We will explore new frontiers in China’s diplomatic theory and practice, foster new dynamics in the relations between China and the world, and raise China’s international influence, appeal and power to shape events to a new level. We will create a more favorable international environment and provide more solid strategic support for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization.

It was pointed out at the conference that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy. It is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it based on our deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society. It reflects the Chinese Communists’ worldview, perception of order, and values, accords with the common aspiration of people in all countries, and points out the direction for the progress of world civilizations. It is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era. Since the dawn of this new era, building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, from a promising vision to substantive actions, and from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system. It has served as a glorious banner leading the progress of the times. In summary, in building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, the pathway is promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, the guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the basic underpinning lies in building a new type of international relations, the strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and the platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. On this basis, we seek to bring countries together to meet challenges and achieve prosperity for all, and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world.

It was pointed out at the conference that given the series of major issues and challenges facing the world today, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. An equal and orderly multipolar world is one in which all countries, regardless of size, are treated as equals, hegemonism and power politics are rejected, and democracy is truly promoted in international relations. To keep the progress toward greater multipolarity generally stable and constructive, the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter must be observed by all, the universally recognized, basic norms governing international relations must be upheld by all, and true multilateralism must be practiced. A universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization is one that meets the common needs of all countries, especially the developing countries, and properly addresses the development imbalances between and within countries resulting from the global allocation of resources. It is important to resolutely oppose the attempt to roll back globalization and abuse the concept of security, oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, firmly promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, overcome the structural problems hindering the healthy development of the world economy, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

It was made clear at the conference that in the current and upcoming periods, China’s external work shall be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in particular. It should serve the goals and missions of Chinese modernization, and follow the principles of self-confidence and self-reliance, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. Focusing on the theme of building a community with a shared future for mankind, we need to strengthen strategic planning in sync with the changing times, deepen and improve our diplomatic layout, follow a problem-oriented approach, and apply a systematic way of thinking. We need to identify the strategic tasks of Chinese diplomacy in a more multi-dimensional and comprehensive manner. We need to act with a stronger sense of historical responsibility and a more vibrant spirit of innovation to make new headway in our major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

It was pointed out at the conference that upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground in our external work is the natural requirement of making new headway in our major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on the new journey, and of providing a stronger underpinning for Chinese modernization. It is important to strengthen the intellectual and theoretical competence of the foreign service, deepen reform of systems and institutions, promote the building of a contingent of personnel involved in foreign affairs, and continue to make our external work more science-based, forward-looking, proactive and innovative.

It was stressed at the conference that we must unswervingly uphold the CPC central leadership’s ultimate authority over foreign affairs, conscientiously uphold the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and further strengthen the systems and institutions for the CPC’s leadership over external work. All localities and departments should keep in mind the big picture and coordinate with each other to implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee on our external work in both letter and spirit.

Wang Yi gave concluding remarks. Leading officials of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Commerce, the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission and Yunnan Province, and a representative from the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations gave presentations at the conference.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, leaders of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilors, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Procurator General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and leaders of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the conference.

Members of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, major officials of provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, cities separately listed in the state plan, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, of the relevant departments of central CPC and State institutions, relevant people’s organizations, relevant departments of the Central Military Commission, and of some financial institutions under the direct management of the Central Government, as well as Chinese ambassadors, ambassadorial-rank consuls general posted overseas and representatives to international organizations participated in the conference. Enditem