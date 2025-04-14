Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Al Gabor's avatar
Al Gabor
Apr 14, 2025

Very painful to read as an American. I have to agree with the analysis, however, the imbalance of trade needed to be elevated and now needs to be addressed in a rational way. The means do not justify the outcome.

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