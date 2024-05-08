Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Sunday Adeyemi's avatar
Sunday Adeyemi
May 8, 2024

Yup,I'm doing a follow up on this visit too,with some Chinese media's based in France.

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Fred Gao's avatar
Fred Gao
May 8, 2024

Thanks for sharing my work hahaha

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