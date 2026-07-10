Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Cyril Wheat's avatar
Cyril Wheat
Jul 10

A fascinating and informative report on the growth and potential pitfalls of AI and OPCs. You highlight the element of working alone and it is a very important one. Alienation is a well known condition of working practices worldwide and I can’t see AI diminishing the dangers not only to individuals but at a societal level. As China develops the model for successful working in collaboration internally and worldwide the threats to this are clear. Caution seems to be discarded in the race for AI dominance.

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Harvey Dzodin's avatar
Harvey Dzodin
Jul 10

Once again Jing Jiang hits the proverbial nail on the head with this insightful article about OPCs, highlighting their dangers and opportunities. With China facing some economic headwinds, especially for young people, this piece should be a must-read for that cohort to ponder and engage in, while smoothing out its rough edges such as providing synergistic social contact with like minded people of several generations together creating new businesses where 1+1= >3. The Chinese are so achievement-oriented but have the same basic human needs we all do. Maybe OPCs are a new form of what President Xi has called "a community with a shared future for humanity". They certainly have the potential of being super-charged success stories.

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