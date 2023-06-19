Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bernard karpf's avatar
bernard karpf
Jun 19, 2023

i don't understand why, at this time, China would even give an audience to Blinken. The USA has been giving Taiwan weaponry, publicing inflammatory rhetoric against China, has been confiscating many countries currency reserves, illegally sanctioning approx 30% of the global community. Why would they trust anything the USA says at this point?

Reply
Share
Yuzhe HE's avatar
Yuzhe HE
Jun 19, 2023

Curious why there is an inaudible part in US readout of President Xi’s words, which are “and in-depth”, cuz the interpreter has a clear articulation. Interesting enough, the same part is audible in Blinken’s words: candid and constructive.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jiang Jiang
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jiang Jiang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture