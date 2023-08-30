Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Thoughtful Reader
Aug 30, 2023

Thank you for helping people see past the lazy journalism that is possible when there is such a language barrier. A more nuanced and detailed understanding can only be a good thing for everyone.

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Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
Aug 31, 2023

The West's current denial of China's economic reality is hysterical – affected by the uncontrolled, extreme emotion of losing status and influence in the world.

In real life, China's economy is booming. Its GDP growth of $1.6 trillion this year is almost unprecedented.

In real life, China has the biggest, most modern, most powerfully armed navy, too. But hysterical people are past counting..

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