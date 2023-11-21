Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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DeeDee D's avatar
DeeDee D
Nov 21, 2023

I appreciate the shorter form. It’s better for someone like me, because Im just a beginner trying to understand China. Thank you. This was highly instructive. 🙏🏼

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Nov 21, 2023

Good to see the perspective. Calm, tolerant. Not belligerent. Diplomatic. Wise.

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