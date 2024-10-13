Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Oct 14, 2024

I also feel Da Wang and James Chau are too naive about the role of the US in destabilising other societies. Please be more objective! Look at the historical record. See what they did to Iran. Indonesia, Haiti and Chile. See what they are doing now to Venezuela, Palestine and Afghanistan. Why can’t we look squarely at the role of the West in creating misery for millions of peoples?

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钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Oct 14, 2024

I’m not so pessimistic. The global governance has hereto been dominated by the West, and we now have an opportunity in BRICs to democratise global governance. There’s no need to exclude the West from this new global governance, but we can’t help it if the West doesn’t want to participate.

Participation is conditional on countries giving up unilateral sanctions and military intervention not sanctioned by the UN. So the West is free to participate on these very reasonable terms.

It would be great to include the West in this new global governance, but if they refuse to be part of a democratic system, the rest of the world should continue to work steadily on global governance reform. So don’t be pessimistic!

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