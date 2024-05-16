Good evening. Today's piece features a complete translation of the official readout of the Xi-Putin meeting in Beijing from Thursday. Fred Gao has provided a swift translation of the joint statement signed and issued by the two leaders, which I believe will be of great interest to many of you.

On the morning of May 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a restrictive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The heads of state first held small-scale talks.

As President Putin has been sworn in as the President of Russia for the fifth term, Xi extended heartfelt congratulations to Putin and welcomed his state visit to China once again.

Xi noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the China-Russia diplomatic ties. Over these 75 years, the China-Russia relationship has withstood the test of international changes and set an example of mutual respect, sincerity, peaceful coexistence, and mutual benefit between major countries and neighboring countries. The stable development of China-Russia relations serves the fundamental interests of both nations and their peoples and contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world. China is ready to work with Russia to stay each other's good neighbor, good friend and good partner that trust each other, continue to consolidate the lasting friendship between the two peoples, and jointly pursue respective national development and revitalization and uphold fairness and justice in the world.

Xi emphasized that the most important conclusion from the 75-year history of China-Russia relations is that two neighboring major countries must always promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respect each other, trust each other equally, care for each other's concerns, and truly support each other's development and revitalization. This is not only the correct way for China and Russia to interact, but also the direction that major country relations in the 21st century should strive towards. China-Russia relations have a profound historical basis and solid public support. Both sides should closely coordinate strategically and cooperate for mutual benefit, firmly follow their own development paths, and firmly uphold international fairness and justice.

Putin expressed that he was pleased to visit China again after his inauguration as the new president of Russia. In March last year, Xi also made a state visit to Russia shortly after his reelection. This reflects the friendly tradition between our two countries and underscores the high importance both sides place on strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China, which we should celebrate together. The development of Russia-China relations is not a temporary expedient and is not targeted at any third party. It benefits international strategic stability. Russia is willing to continuously expand bilateral cooperation, closely communicate and cooperate within the frameworks of the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable international order.

The heads of state then presided over extensive talks.

They listened to reports from the chairs of various intergovernmental cooperation committees between the two countries on cooperation in investment, energy, trade, "Northeast-Far East", humanities, and international fields. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made and affirmed the suggestions for future cooperation.

Xi pointed out that this year is an important milestone year in the history of China-Russia relations. Over the past 75 years, China and Russia together have found a new path for major countries and neighboring countries to treat each other with respect and pursue amity and mutually beneficial cooperation. With the concerted efforts of the two sides, China-Russia relations have been moving forward steadily, with enhanced comprehensive strategic coordination and further cooperation on economy and trade, investment, energy, people-to-people exchanges, at the subnational level and in other fields. This has made positive contributions to maintaining global strategic stability and promoting greater democracy in international relations. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts and moving faster to foster new quality productive forces through high-quality development, which will add new drivers to global economic growth. Both China and Russia are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and major emerging markets. It is the shared strategic choice of both countries to deepen strategic coordination, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and follow the general historical trend of multipolarity in the world and economic globalization. The two sides should take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point, further synergize development strategies, and continue to enrich the bilateral cooperation, to bring greater benefits to the two countries and peoples, and contribute more positive energy to world prosperity and stability. Both sides should further optimize the structure of bilateral cooperation, consolidate the good momentum of cooperation in traditional fields such as economy and trade, create more highlights in people-to-people exchanges, jointly host the China-Russia Years of Culture strengthen local cooperation, and continuously strengthen the bond of popular sentiment. They should enhance communication and coordination in international multilateral platforms such as the UN, BRICS, the SCO, and regional affairs, demonstrate international responsibilities, and promote the establishment of a fair and equitable global governance system.

Putin said that the intergovernmental cooperation mechanism between Russia and China is functioning well, and cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, agriculture, industry, energy, and connectivity between the two countries is steadily developing. The establishment and development of Russia-China relations are based on principles of good neighborliness, friendship, mutual respect, and mutual assistance in national development, and have withstood various tests. Today, the two sides have signed a series of cooperation documents, indicating their determination to further deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. Russia is willing to work with China to implement Pre-2030 Development Plan on Priorities in China-Russia Economic Cooperation, host the Russia-China Years of Culture well in the coming years, and strengthen the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. Next year, the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War will be commemorated, with Russia and China organizing commemorative events. Russia appreciates China's objective and just stance in major international and regional affairs, and is committed to maintaining strategic cooperation, mutual support, and advancing the global trend toward multipolarity and the democratization of international relations. Furthermore, Russia seeks to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

After the talks, the two heads of state signed and issued a joint statement on deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and witnessed the signing of many bilateral cooperation documents spanning various sectors including economy and trade, environmental conservation, inspection and quarantine, media, etc.

The two heads of state also jointly met with journalists.

Before the talks, Xi held a grand welcome ceremony for Putin at the east gate square of the Great Hall of the People.

When Putin arrived, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) saluted. The two heads of state ascended the reviewing stand, and the military bands played the national anthems of China and Russia. Twenty-one cannon salutes were fired at Tiananmen Square. Putin, accompanied by Xi, reviewed the Guard of Honor of the PLA and watched the parade. Children from China and Russia held bouquets and the flags of both countries, cheering and greeting the heads of state of both countries.

At noon that day, Xi hosted a welcoming banquet for Putin in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, Shen Yiqin, and others attended the above-mentioned activities.