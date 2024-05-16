Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Thoughtful Reader
May 16, 2024

This is really wonderful - solid, objective translation - love having this !!

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Abram Shulsky's avatar
Abram Shulsky
May 9, 2025

"Xi noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the China-Russia diplomatic ties. Over these 75 years, the China-Russia relationship has withstood the test of international changes and set an example of mutual respect, sincerity, peaceful coexistence, and mutual benefit between major countries and neighboring countries."

Except perhaps when they almost went to war with each other over Zhenbao island in 1969.

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