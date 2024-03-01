China's Ministry of National Defense held its monthly press conference on Thursday. Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson of the Ministry, responded to media queries on major issues encompassing Taiwan, China-U.S. cooperation in search for remains of American WWII military personnel, militarization of outer space, the South China Sea, U.S.-Japan joint military exercise, the AUKUS, and boundary dispute between China and India, amidst mounting conjectures from the wider world over China's upcoming Two Sessions.

Given the strong interest in China's military affairs among observers and the lack of an English version of the press conference, we've translated and compiled the key points of the press conference into several major topics for those keen to understand the latest stance of the Chinese Defense Ministry on these issues.

"Taiwan Strait's median line" & America's arms sales to Taiwan

Reporter: Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister delivered a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, stating that China should be a stabilizing force in a turbulent world. Some U.S. media have speculated that the Chinese mainland has increased military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, deploying warships and aircraft around Taiwan almost on a daily basis, and that Chinese military aircraft often cross the "Taiwan Strait's median line". Any comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory. The so-called "Taiwan Strait's median line" does not exist. The exercises and training activities carried out by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) over the Taiwan Strait are legitimate actions to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. They constitute deterrents and countermeasures against interference from external forces and provocations by "Taiwan independence" forces. They are important and necessary actions in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will continue to strengthen military training in preparations for war, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reporter: According to reports, Taiwan will prepare a multi-year budget of NT$13.37 billion (about 420 million U.S. dollars) to purchase 500 Stinger missiles from the United States. Lai Ching-te recently declared in an exchange with personnel from the American "Hudson Institute" that the US government will promote the normalization of arms sales to Taiwan and help Taiwan improve its self-defense capabilities, and Taiwan will continue to strengthen its asymmetrical warfare capabilities. Any comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: First and foremost, no matter how much of the common people's hard-earned money is spent on weapons in Taiwan, it will not change the basic fact that Taiwan is part of China, let alone stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland. We solemnly warn the Democratic Progressive Party authorities that there is no way out through "seeking independence by force" and will only push Taiwan into the extremely dangerous situation of impending war and hazard.

Zhang Xiaogang (cont'd): The U.S. has repeatedly violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the provisions of the August 17 Communiqué. The U.S. has broken the political commitments made on issues related to Taiwan, continued to sell arms to the Taiwan region, strengthened U.S.-Taiwan military collusion, and thus seriously impinged on China's sovereignty and jeopardized China's security. Consequently, the "Taiwan independence" rampancy has been fuelled, with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait undermined. The PLA will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist plots, staunchly defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and unwaveringly maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region.

China assists U.S. in search for remains of WWII military personnel

Reporter: It is understood that since the beginning of this year, archival cooperation between the Chinese and American militaries has made new progress. Would you mind providing further information on the relevant situation?

Zhang Xiaogang: Not long ago, assisted by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission, and the Chinese military department of archives, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency under the U.S. Department of Defense has dispatched a team to conduct site surveys in China's Guangxi and Hunan, in searching for remains of U.S. military personnel from World War II. These site surveys mark the first joint efforts between the two countries in searching for missing U.S. service members, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, China has unwaveringly upheld the spirit of humanitarianism, and has made practical progress in coordinating with the U.S. military to find remains of missing U.S. military personnel in China.

Militarization and battlefieldization of outer space

Reporter: According to reports, the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force recently stated that China’s growing arsenal of long-range missiles and anti-satellite weapons threatens America’s leading position in areas such as air combat and space intelligence. The U.S. Air Force announced a reshaping of the Air Force and the newly-formed Space Force, to focus its resources entirely on strategic competition with China. Any comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: China firmly opposes America's expansion of its own military power, under the pretense of so-called "threats" from other countries. As is widenly known, the United States recognizes outer space as a "warfighting domain", develops and deploys offensive space weapons, organizes military offensive and defensive exercises and technological experiments, and even maliciously tracks and dangerously approaches other countries' spacecraft, increasing the risk of collisions with space objects. America has become the most powerful push behind the militarization and battlefieldization of outer space, and the biggest threat to space security.

Zhang Xiaogang (cont'd): China has always insisted on the peaceful use of space, opposed space arms race, and actively promoted building a community with a shared future for mankind in the space field. We urge the United States to abandon the Cold War zero-sum game mentality, cease spreading false statements, and stop acts of military expansion and preparation for war. America should truly shoulder its due responsibilities, and prevent serious blows on global strategic security and stability.

China prepared to resolutely respond against provocations in South China Sea

Reporter: Recently, the Philippines and the United States held joint maritime military exercises and joint air patrols in the South China Sea. The PLA Southern Theater Command organized naval and air patrols in the South China Sea around the same time. The Philippines contended that it would not back down on its maritime claims. A spokesman for the Philippine Coast Guard claimed that the Chinese vessel violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and approached the Philippine Coast Guard ship patrolling Huangyan Island at close range. Any comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: Recently, the Philippines has teamed up with countries outside of the region to stir trouble in the South China Sea, organized so-called "joint military exercises" and "joint patrols", and sought extravagant publicity. Thus, the Philippines seriously violates the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and jeopardizes regional peace and stability. Such plots run counter against other countries' efforts to maintain peace in the South China Sea. Notably, America is irrelevant to -- and should uphold its commitment to not taking a position on -- the South China Sea issue. It should stop maliciously muddling in affairs totally unrelated to itself.

Zhang Xiaogang (cont'd): The Philippine side is confusing right and wrong, and maliciously seeking extravagant publicity. The Philippine Coast Guard ships have repeatedly made illegal forays into the waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. China has taken measures such as warnings and expulsions and water route control in accordance with the law, with on-site reactions reasonable, legal, professional and restrained. China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters. We urge the Philippines not to act arbitrarily and stir trouble. China will continue operations of rights protection and law enforcement in the waters under its jurisdiction, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Zhang Xiaogang (cont'd): The South China Sea is a shared home of the countries in the region, and China is resolved to manage differences with relevant countries through dialogue and consultation. The Chinese military has always been ready to respond resolutely to any infringement and provocation, and has always been resolute in upholding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.

Urge Japan to stop using the Taiwan question to make provocations

Reporter: Recently, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducted exercises to seize outlying islands in Kyushu and Okinawa. Some analysts believe that this is to demonstrate the response capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance under the current situation where China is increasing its military presence in relevant sea areas. It is also reported that Japan is studying and formulating an evacuation plan to deal with a potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait. Japanese maritime security officials predict that in the case of war in the Taiwan Strait, even if the Chinese mainland military implemented a naval blockade, hundreds of Taiwan refugee boats will still flow in. Any comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noticed relevant media reports. It needs to be pointed out that defense cooperation between relevant countries should not be directed at third parties, let alone China. It is extremely irresponsible and dangerous to deliberately look for excuses, exaggerate the tension, and create confrontation, and even more contrary to the good intentions to seek peace and development of the countries in the region.

Zhang Xiaogang (cont'd): The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair. How to resolve the Taiwan question is the Chinese people's own business. No external interference is allowed. Historically, Japan launched a war of aggression against China, colonized Taiwan for half a century, committed countless crimes, and bore serious historical responsibilities against the Chinese people. We urge Japan to deeply reflect upon its history of aggression, stop causing trouble on the Taiwan question, and take concrete actions to win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.

AUKUS undermines international and regional peace and stability

Reporter: According to reports, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister said that New Zealand has recently begun negotiations with Australia on joining AUKUS (Australia – United Kingdom – United States Partnership) to carry out “second pillar” cooperation in cyber warfare, artificial intelligence and long-range hypersonic missiles. Any comment on this from China?

Zhang Xiaogang: For their own geopolitical interests, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have established the so-called "trilateral security partnership", and made such a fuss in forming an exclusive small circle. They promoted cooperation on nuclear submarines and other military technologies, threatened the international nuclear non-proliferation system, and stimulated the arms race. This has triggered strong concerns and widespread opposition from peace-loving countries.

Zhang Xiaogang: We urge relevant parties to listen carefully to the calls of the international community, and discard the Cold-War mentality and zero-sum game mindset. They should never go down the wrong and dangerous road, undermine international and regional peace and stability, nor harm their own security interests.

China and India maintain effective communication on current border situation

Reporter: A security official from the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said that during the 21st round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, "the Chinese military has become tougher in its stance, and continues to reject India's request for the Chinese military to withdraw from 'Depsang Plains and Demchok' along the traditional customary line in the western section of the China-India border". "The new round of talks did not make any progress". What do you think of the current situation on the China-India border?

Zhang Xiaogang: The above remarks are inconsistent with the facts. The current situation on the China-India border is generally stable, and the two sides maintain effective communication through diplomatic and military channels. On Feb. 19, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the the 21st round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Chinese side. The two sides conducted positive, in-depth, and constructive communication on resolving border issues of mutual concern, and to reach an acceptable solution for both sides as soon as possible. China attaches great importance to the military-to-military relations between China and India, and hopes that India will move in the same direction with China, and that the two countries shall promote mutual trust and properly handle differences, to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.