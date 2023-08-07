Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
Aug 7, 2023

She's a favorite of the neocons, supports Jerusalem as capital of Israel, and a whole host of extreme rightwing, anti-democratic ideology. Wild that this woman is who they'd select to try to shame China.

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David's avatar
David
Aug 8, 2023

The US "aristocracy"/old money is definitely alive and well, but does not get much coverage

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