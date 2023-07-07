Xi Jinping wrapped up his fifth regional inspection trip of the year on Friday, this time visiting Jiangsu Province, the very hometown of your Ginger River.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen in Beijing. Li said the world needs a generally stable China-U.S. relationship, and whether the two countries can find the right way to get along is of significance to the future of humanity. Yellen said the U.S. side does not seek to decouple or sever supply chains, and has no intention of hindering China's modernization process, according to Xinhua.

Adding a dash of color to the official proceedings, Secretary Yellen's first meal in Beijing on Thursday has captivated the interest of many China watchers. She dined at "Yin & Out" (一坐一忘), a renowned restaurant nestled in the bustling Sanlitun (三里屯) of Beijing. This intriguing choice of venue and its name have certainly piqued the curiosity of onlookers.

Today's newsletter focused on Xi's inspections in Jiangsu from Wednesday to Friday. Besides a stop at the headquarters of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, Xi visited the cities of Suzhou and Nanjing during the trip and went to places including an industrial park, enterprises, a historic and cultural block, and a science lab.

Military -- PLA's centenary goal, war preparedness

Xi inspected the headquarters of the PLA Eastern Theater Command in east China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday, during which he stressed efforts to focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and break new ground for theater command development and war preparedness.

As many of our readers may be aware, the Eastern Theater Command, with its headquarters strategically positioned in Jiangsu Province, holds the critical responsibility of safeguarding the security of Eastern China. This includes crucial areas such as the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

中共中央总书记、国家主席、中央军委主席习近平6日视察东部战区机关，代表党中央和中央军委，向东部战区全体官兵致以诚挚问候。他强调，要深入贯彻党的二十大精神，贯彻新时代党的强军思想，贯彻新时代军事战略方针，锚定建军一百年奋斗目标，努力开创战区建设和备战打仗工作新局面。 Xi extended sincere greetings to all the officers and soldiers of the command...Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed efforts to focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and break new ground for theater command development and war preparedness.

Drawing parallels between Xi's recent remarks during his visit to Jiangsu and his earlier speech during an inspection of the Southern Theater Command, headquartered in Guangdong and responsible for the South China Sea, one might note a consistency in themes. The central emphasis in both visits was on enhancing the forces' actual combat capabilities and underlining the importance of their readiness for war.

Given that Xi has reiterated these points on numerous occasions in past years, these recent statements should not be perceived as conveying any new directives or shifts in stance.

Jiangsu Province

This inspection came at the middle of the year 2023, the first year since China optimized its COVID response measures. Against the backdrop that China's economic recovery has been facing increasing challenges, this inspection will to some extent chart the course for reliving its economy the next half of the year.

With a relatively developed economy in the east of China, Jiangsu Province is an important wing of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and occupies an important position in the overall situation of high-quality development of the country.

In 2022, Jiangsu's economic aggregate exceeded 12 trillion yuan (1.65 trillion U.S. dollars), ranking second in the country.

This is the fourth time that Xi has inspected Jiangsu since he assumed the top leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During the "Two Sessions" in March, Xi participated in a group deliberation with delegations from Jiangsu, saying that "he hoped that Jiangsu would continue to forge ahead with solid efforts and take the lead on the journey of high-quality development, so as to make a good start for the new chapter of Jiangsu's modernization drive featuring strong economy, prosperity for residents, beautiful environment and developed culture and ethics, and make new and greater contributions to the overall development of the country."

The city of Suzhou

Xi inspected the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Founded on manufacturing, Suzhou is also a city of innovation. In 2022, the total industrial output value of Suzhou above designated size reached 4.36 trillion yuan, ranking second in the country, and the output value of high-tech industries accounted for as high as 52.5 percent.

Skyline of Suzhou

The Longest metro line in the world: Shanghai-Suzhou line 11 (123.7km !)

Xi visited the exhibition center of the Suzhou Industrial Park, a high-tech enterprise named Suzhou HYC Technology CO., LTD, and a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road, where he learned about efforts in construction and development of industrial parks, sci-tech innovation of enterprises, and historic and cultural city protection.

Suzhou Industrial Park

Visiting the Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi emphasized the crucial role of hi-tech parks in achieving self-reliance and self-strengthening in science and technology. He called for deeper integrated development of enterprises, universities, and research institutes, with enterprises taking the lead.

In 1994, the governments of China and Singapore signed an agreement on cooperation in the development and construction of Suzhou Industrial Park. In 2019, the Suzhou section of China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone was officially established.

Over the past 29 years, Suzhou Industrial Park has actually utilized more than 40 billion USD of foreign investment, and 104 Fortune 500 companies have invested 174 projects here. The output value of the high-tech industry in the park accounts for 74.8 percent of the total industrial output value, and new progress has been made in opening up, innovation and comprehensive reform, according to a Xinhua report.

Night view of Suzhou Industrial Park

Suzhou HYC Technology CO., LTD

During his visit to Suzhou HYC Technology Co., Ltd., Xi expressed his delight in observing that all the research and development personnel at the company are young. He remarked that China's modernization drive offers immense opportunities for young people, according to Xinhua.

Suzhou HYC Technology CO., LTD is mainly engaged in businesses related to industrial inspection, covering panel display, intelligent wear, semi-conductor and vehicle automotive electronics.

Screenshot of the products display from HYC's official website

Founded in 2005, HYC became China’s first IPO company on the science and technology innovation board in 2019.

China decided to launch a science and technology innovation board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and experiment with a registration system for listed companies, Xi Jinping announced at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai in 2018.

This decision was expected to bring innovative private enterprises, especially smaller ones, a new channel to raise funds from the stock markets, empowering them financially to seek quicker innovations.

In addition, according to Tianyancha, a leading big-data platform on business information in China, HYC had a registered asset worth roughly 69 million USD, more than 99 percent of its counterparts in Jiangsu.

Self-reliance in science and technology

Since the beginning of this year, Xi has carried out several inspections, during which innovative development and self-reliance and self-strength in science and technology have been repeatedly highlighted, be it the inspection tour of the top new energy vehicle manufacturer in southern Guangzhou, or a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation in northern Shijiazhuang, or an industrial park in Hohhot.

This inspection of Suzhou is no exception either. Xi's trip from Suzhou Industrial Park to the high-tech enterprise HYC has sent a clear signal of advancing high-quality self-reliance and self-strength in science and technology.

Xinhua released an article on Thursday, saying that this inspection of Suzhou further reflects China's orientation of 坚持把发展经济的着力点放在实体经济上、加快建设现代化产业体系的导向 prioritizing real economy and accelerating modernizing its industrial system in the economic development.

At a time when China's economic recovery is lacking momentum, the Chinese government is making more efforts to give private enterprises more confidence and stimulate their vitality. It is worth noting that head of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanjie chaired a symposium with private entrepreneurs on Monday.

根据国务院部署安排，近期国家发展改革委建立与民营企业沟通交流机制。7月3日，郑栅洁主任主持召开民营企业家座谈会，与三一集团、奥克斯集团、圆通速递、波司登、农夫山泉等5家民营企业负责人进行了深入讨论交流，认真听取民营企业经营发展的真实情况、面临的困难问题和相关政策建议。 At Monday's symposium, Zheng had in-depth discussions and communication with chiefs of five private enterprises, including construction gear maker Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., manufacturers of intelligent household appliances Aux Group, courier service provider YTO express, down clothing brand Bosideng, and bottled water and beverage company Nongfu Spring listening to their business operation and development, the difficulties they are facing and relative suggestions.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also held a symposium on the economic situation on Thursday, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and scholars on the country's economy and work, during which Li urged efforts to establish and improve the regular communication mechanisms between the government and enterprises such as private businesses and foreign firms.

Nanjing

During his tour of Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu, on Thursday afternoon, Xi visited Purple Mountain Laboratories and NARI Group Corporation to learn about the progress in making major scientific and technological breakthroughs, developing advanced manufacturing clusters and promoting high-quality development.

Xi inspects Purple Mountain Laboratories (source: Xinhua)

In the Purple Mountain Laboratories, Xi inspected a 6G comprehensive lab, among others, to learn about efforts to make major sci-tech breakthroughs, during which he stressed:

现在信息技术飞速发展，颠覆性技术随时可能出现。 With the rapid advancement of information technology, disruptive technologies can emerge at any moment.

Inspecting NARI Group Corporation, Xi learned about the enterprise's efforts in developing core technologies, ensuring grid security and power supply, and promoting energy transition. He encouraged young researchers at the company to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, thus leading a fulfilling life.

According to Xinhua, NARI Group Corporation is a subsidiary industrial unit directly under the State Grid Corporation of China, leading the nation in the field of energy, power, and industrial control. NARI Group has one national key laboratory and two national engineering technology research centers. It leads the world in core technologies such as ultra-high voltage, flexible AC/DC power transmission, large grid safety and stability, power grid scheduling, and relay protection.

Xi urges Jiangsu to take lead in advancing Chinese modernization

On Friday morning, Xi heard a work report from the provincial Party committee and the government of Jiangsu. He pointed out that the key to Chinese modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology.

Efforts should be made to reinforce the principal role of enterprises in innovation, encourage the flow of innovation resources to enterprises, and promote the industrial application of scientific and technological advances, Xi said.

Xi emphasized the need for Jiangsu to strengthen its position in technological innovation and advance the modernization of industry as a key to becoming a powerful province. He urged the consolidation of traditional industries, acceleration in the formation of globally competitive, strategic emerging industry clusters, and the integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern services.

In building a modern Chinese civilization, Xi highlighted the importance of preserving and innovating upon traditional culture, as well as the development of modern science, technology, and education. He also emphasized the need to modernize social governance and emergency management systems, focusing on enhancing safety regulations to prevent major accidents. The impending flood season was noted, with a call to all departments to prioritize disaster preparedness and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

On the Party-wide education campaign, Xi said since its launch, good results have been achieved. He called for efforts to guide Party members and cadres in paying greater attention to practice and create synergy for tangible results.