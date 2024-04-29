Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
Apr 29, 2024

So massive and coordinated was the media blitz for Taylor Swift that I suspect she was used to sustain America's claimed monopoly of 'soft power'.

Her music is professional, evanescent , white bread pop. Sort of appropriate, I suppose.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jiang Jiang
Andrew Kahr's avatar
Andrew Kahr
May 6, 2024

Are you aware that FSD is not autonomous at all--it is milabeled, falsedly advertised. It requires "the driver" to keep his hands on the wheel at all times and pay attention to the road! Are you aware that FSD had been available in the US for 4 years, and HAS NOT resulted in Tesla gaining market share?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jiang Jiang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture