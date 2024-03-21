Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Thoughtful Reader's avatar
Thoughtful Reader
Mar 21, 2024

I, for one, would find the hotel list really helpful.

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Ben Smith
Mar 21, 2024

The law requiring foreigners to register is on the books, but I'm not sure how much it is enforced. In my experience, it didn't seem to be a big deal in the 2010s. Perhaps things have changed now. It sounds like you might have heard of a personal experience that suggests this rule is sometimes enforced.

But hotels themselves are well aware of the law and know how to report their guests to the PSB. This is a routine thing that I believe they're required to do for Chinese guests as well as foreign guests. I once traveled with my wife to a hotel in China, and we both used our passports (mine foreign, hers PRC) to check in. This was complicated for her and she had to do some extra work to check in, because they said she should have used her national ID card, which she didn't have on her because she was living out of China. From memory she may have had to go to the local PSB directly to register.

Hotels that don't accept foreign guests simply shouldn't accept bookings, and if they do, accidentally, I think they know how to deal with it. It may be a little inconvenience to them if it isn't part of their normal process. Failing that, I've never heard of anyone getting into trouble for this reason.

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