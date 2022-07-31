Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Jeremy Tan Tze-Minn's avatar
Jeremy Tan Tze-Minn
Oct 10, 2022

Thank you for translating this important article. I have been seeking more unbiased reading about the state of US China affairs. You're doing fabulous work. Please carry on!

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1 reply by Jiang Jiang
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Rochester
Jan 15, 2023

Thank you for your excellent translation. Through you, I discovered Chairman Rabbit in Mp.weixin.qq.com which I use a translator to read. I also use translator to read guancha.cn which I like a lot.

Hope you can point us to more reading materials like this, thank you very much.

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