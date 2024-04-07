Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Acorn Analyst
Apr 7, 2024

Fascinating. The depths of meaning embedded in cuisine and dining in Chinese culture, going all the way back to the Book of Songs / 诗经 , is something few non-Chinese will ever understand.

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