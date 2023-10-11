Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Lux Calor's avatar
Lux Calor
Oct 11, 2023

Would be really nice If you can translate some portions.

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钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Oct 12, 2023

If you were to translate portions, I will certainly read them. It’s interesting how “Xi Jinping Thought” touches on so many broad topics. I’m sure President Xi is a thoughtful man, but I can’t help suspecting that a lot of his “thoughts” are probably based on hard thinking by other people, and Xi Jinping’s endorsement is a way to draw special attention to topics that the CPC deems especially important. Am I right that Xi Jinping thought is the really the work of a group of people of which President Xi is one of that group?

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