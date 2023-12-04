Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Richard Wheeler's avatar
Richard Wheeler
Dec 4, 2023

Thank you. In the West, we cannot afford to ignore China's amazing economic growth. Thank you for your rendering of Xi Jingping's visit to Shanghai and the whole Delta region. Greetings from New Zealand. Regards Richard Wheeler

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Chris Loan's avatar
Chris Loan
Dec 4, 2023

I like the concise format. So much to read and so little time. :)

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