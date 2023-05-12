Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday presided over a meeting on promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, two days after his inspection tour in Xiong'an on Wednesday.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region includes three provincial-level regions, with key focuses on relieving Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and coordinating development in one of the biggest city clusters in China.

By taking advantage of their geological closeness and economic significance, the three provincial-level regions are expected to produce a collective impact on the regional and national economy.

Today's piece offers you a list of key time points of the development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and an abridged translation of the official readout of Xi's inspection.

LOCATION

Source: exploringtianjin.com

KEY TIME POINTS

Xi's history of visiting the region and speeches related to coordinated development can be traced back to May in 2013, when Xi visited Tianjin Municipality and called for composing "a tale of two cities" with the characteristics of a modern socialist country in the new era. In August of the same year, Xi called for coordinated development in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

In 2014, a seminar concerning coordinated development was held in Beijing in which Xi said the synchronized development has "national significance," and this strategy should be promoted to a national level. In 2015, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee released an outline of the development plan in this region, providing an important guideline for implementing the strategy.

In February 2016, a plan for socioeconomic development during the period of the 13th Five Year Plan in the region was brought into effect, which is the first 13th Five Year plan for inter-regional development.

In March, a report regarding the administrative sub-center of Beijing and relieving the city of non-essential functions was approved by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

In 2017, China announced its plan to construct the Xiong'an New Area, eying on becoming a significant part of the world-class Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei city cluster, taking over Beijing's non-capital functions and providing a Chinese solution to "big city malaise," such as overcrowding, pollution and traffic congestion.

Xiong'an, together with the sub-center of Beijing -- Beijing's Tongzhou District, is expected to become one of the two areas for future development of the capital city, boosting the region to become one of the three economic engines of China, other than 珠三角 the Pearl River Delta and 长三角 The Yangtze River Delta Regions. Share

ABRIDGED TRANSLATION OF THE OFFICIAL READOUT

Xi Jinping: Make Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region pioneer in pursuing Chinese modernization

中共中央总书记、国家主席、中央军委主席习近平近日在河北考察，主持召开深入推进京津冀协同发展座谈会并发表重要讲话。…… ，努力使京津冀成为中国式现代化建设的先行区、示范区。 President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to reach new heights in the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and to make it a pioneer and example in pursuing Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks as he inspected Hebei Province and presided over a meeting on promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

5月11日至12日，习近平在河北省委书记倪岳峰、省长王正谱陪同下，先后来到沧州、石家庄等地，深入农村、港口、科研单位等，实地了解京津冀协同发展情况。 On Thursday and Friday, Xi went to the cities of Cangzhou and Shijiazhuang, where he visited the countryside and places including a port and a research institute.

11日上午，习近平来到沧州市，……，仔细察看小麦长势，并向正在田里劳作的种植户、农技专家询问旱碱麦产量、价格、品质、收益等。 On Thursday morning, Xi visited Cangzhou City, where he learned about the cultivation of crops that are tolerant of drought and high alkalinity at a wheat field.

11日下午，习近平来到黄骅港煤炭港区码头，…… 。习近平强调，河北区位优势独特，海运条件便利，要持续推进港口转型升级和资源整合，优化港口功能布局，……，在推动区域经济协调发展、建设现代化产业体系中发挥更大作用。黄骅港……，打造多功能、综合性、现代化大港。 Later in the day, Xi visited a coal port area of Huanghua Port. Xi noted the unique locational advantages and convenient shipping conditions of Hebei Province, underscoring the need to upgrade Hebei's ports and optimize their functional layout to play a bigger role in promoting coordinated regional economic development and developing a modern industrial system. Xi urged the development of Huanghua Port into a modern hub port with multiple functions.

12日上午，习近平来到位于石家庄市的中国电科产业基础研究院考察调研，…… ，走进生产车间察看芯片生产流程。习近平指出，……，不断在关键核心技术上取得新突破。他勉励科技工作者再接再厉、勇攀科技高峰，不断攻克前沿技术，打造更多科技自立自强的大国重器。 On Friday morning, Xi visited a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation in Shijiazhuang City. He entered a workshop to observe the chip production process, stressing the need for new breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields. Xi encouraged researchers to achieve consistent progress in grasping cutting edge technologies and developing more technological and engineering equipment and projects of great significance.

习近平随后考察了石家庄市国际生物医药园规划展馆，…… 。习近平强调，…… 。要加强基础研究和科技创新能力建设，把生物医药产业发展的命脉牢牢掌握在我们自己手中。…… ，研发生产更多适合中国人生命基因传承和身体素质特点的“中国药”，……。 Later, Xi visited the planning exhibition hall of a biomedical industry park, where he emphasized the importance of strengthening basic research and scientific innovation capacity to keep the lifeline of the biomedical industry firmly in China's own hands. To achieve this, he called for more research and development of medicines that fit into the genetic and physical characteristics of the Chinese population.

12日下午，习近平在石家庄市主持召开深入推进京津冀协同发展座谈会。 On Friday afternoon, Xi chaired a meeting on promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

听取大家发言后，习近平发表了重要讲话。…… 希望河北 …… 完整、准确、全面贯彻新发展理念，…… ，加快建设经济强省、美丽河北，…… 。 During the meeting, he called on Hebei to focus on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of creating a new development pattern to accelerate building the province into an economic powerhouse with a sound environment.

习近平强调，党的十九大以来，按照党中央决策部署，…… ，京津冀协同发展取得新的显著成效，…… ，雄安新区建设取得重大阶段性成果，…… 。实践证明，党中央关于京津冀等重大区域发展战略是符合我国新时代高质量发展需要的，是推进中国式现代化建设的有效途径。 Since the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, new and remarkable progress has been achieved in the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, especially in the Xiong'an New Area, Xi said. It has been proven that the CPC Central Committee's major regional development strategies meet the need for the country's high-quality development in the new era, he said, describing the strategies as effective channels for advancing Chinese modernization.

习近平指出，要牢牢牵住疏解北京非首都功能这个“牛鼻子”，…… 。要着力抓好标志性项目向外疏解，接续谋划第二批启动疏解的在京央企总部及二、三级子公司或创新业务板块等。…… 。要进一步从源头上严控北京非首都功能增量。 Xi called for solid and orderly efforts to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, urging the planning for the relocation to Xiong'an of another batch of the headquarters of state-owned enterprises directly under the central government in Beijing as well as their subsidiary companies and units of innovation operation. Work should be done to restrain Beijing's functions non-essential to its role as the national capital from increasing, Xi said.

习近平强调，要推动北京“新两翼”建设取得更大突破。 Xi called for more progress in developing both the Beijing municipal administrative center and Xiong'an to effectively rid Beijing of "big city malaise."

习近平指出，京津冀 …… 拥有数量众多的一流院校和高端研究人才，创新基础扎实、…… ，在实现高水平科技自立自强中发挥示范带动作用。…… 。要强化企业的创新主体地位，形成一批有自主知识产权和国际竞争力的创新型领军企业。要巩固壮大实体经济根基，把集成电路、网络安全、生物医药、电力装备、安全应急装备等战略性新兴产业发展作为重中之重，着力打造世界级先进制造业集群。 Xi said the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, with a number of first-rate colleges and universities and abundant high-end research talent, has a solid foundation of innovation. The region should play an exemplary role in achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, he said, calling for accelerated efforts to build Beijing into a major hub for independent and original innovation. Xi stressed the necessity of reinforcing the principal role of enterprises in innovation and cultivating a group of leading innovative enterprises with international competitiveness that hold independent intellectual property rights. Xi urged efforts to consolidate and enlarge the foundation of the real economy, stressing that strategic emerging industries such as integrated circuit, cyber security, biomedicine, electronic power equipment and emergency response equipment should be the first priority. He also called for efforts to build world-class advanced manufacturing industrial clusters.

习近平强调，推进京津冀协同发展，最终要体现到增进人民福祉、促进共同富裕上。…… ，不断提高人民群众的获得感、幸福感、安全感。…… 。要持续抓好北方防沙带等生态保护和修复重点工程建设，持续推进绿色生态屏障建设等重大生态工程。 The coordinated development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region should ultimately improve the people's wellbeing and promote common prosperity, Xi said, adding that constant efforts should be made to enhance the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security. Xi stressed the need to promote key ecological conservation and restoration projects such as the sand control belts in northern China and major ecological projects such as the building of ecological shields.

习近平指出，要继续加快推进交通等基础设施建设，深入推进区域内部协同。…… 。要把北京科技创新优势和天津先进制造研发优势结合起来，加强关键核心技术联合攻关，…… ，带动河北有条件的地区更好承接京津科技溢出效应和产业转移。……，打造全国对外开放高地。 Xi urged efforts to further accelerate the development of transportation and other infrastructure, as well as efforts to advance intra-regional coordination. Beijing's edge in scientific and technological innovation should be combined with Tianjin's strength in advanced manufacturing research and development, Xi said, calling for strengthening joint efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields. Xi urged efforts to help eligible areas in Hebei absorb the scientific and technological spillovers from Beijing and Tianjin as well as the transfer of industries. He also called for building the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region into a national pacesetter in opening-up.

习近平强调，…… ，进一步增强各级党组织的政治功能和组织功能，为推进京津冀协同发展提供坚强保证。 Xi stressed the need to further enhance the political and organizational role of Party organizations at various levels to provide a strong guarantee for the coordinated development of the region.

Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi in the inspection trip and attended the meeting.

In his remarks, Li Qiang urged efforts to advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region more effectively and efficiently, focus on relieving Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, and ensure notable results will be achieved in landmark projects in the process.

Ding Xuexiang called for persistent endeavor to prevent and control air pollution and bring the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to a new level.

The blind development of energy-intensive projects with high emissions and backward production capacity must be curbed, said Ding. He also urged redoubled efforts in developing new and clean energy and preventing and controlling pollution.