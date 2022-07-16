Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Roland Laycock's avatar
Roland Laycock
Jul 16, 2022

I wish the UK had a Great man Leading our country instead what we have running around after the US and doing its dirty work not thinking of there country or its people

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