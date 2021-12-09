Ginger River Review
Bringing China's Chinese-language conversations to an international audience.
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“Ginger River Review is always worth a read to help keep your finger on the pulse of what's happening in China.”...”
Andrew Methven,
RealTime Mandarin
“Great coverage of headlines coming out of China for those trying to keep abreast of global affairs and current events.”...”
Lynn Q. Yu,
Yu Oughta Know
“Ginger Review offers great China Macro and helpful development updates which offer views not usually seen in Western media outlets.”...”
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