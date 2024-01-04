Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Jan 5, 2024

Yes, congratulations on CASS. Hope you get more endorsements!

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1 reply by Jiang Jiang
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Godfree Roberts
Jan 4, 2024

Congratulations on your CASS endorsement!

Keep up the good work!

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