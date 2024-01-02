Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
Jan 2, 2024

Excellent post! Thanks!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jiang Jiang
钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Jan 3, 2024

Ha ha, I agree about the “New Washington Consensus”, but I think American neo-liberals won’t like to admit the “new consensus” has abandoned free trade for State intervention. I would be surprised if any of the neo-liberal institutions (like the Peterson Institute) starts espousing how wonderful State intervention is! 🤣

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jiang Jiang and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jiang Jiang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture