Good evening, I've been incredibly busy lately and have had no time to update the newsletter. It's a good opportunity to let you all know that I will be staying in the United States from Feb 5 to Feb. 18 for a two-week vacation. It has been over five years since my last visit to the U.S., and I am aware that over 30% of this newsletter's readership is based there. Therefore, if possible, I hope to meet some of you during my stay. I haven't finalized my schedule yet, but I will definitely spend a few days in San Francisco and New York, and I'll make sure to visit Texas, as I have never been there and have always wanted to see it. I might also visit 3-5 other cities, so if you have any suggestions, please feel free to let me know.

In today's newsletter, I've sifted through a lengthy article to extract some segments that you might find intriguing. I have also added some notes to it. Today, Xinhua News Agency released a piece titled "Feature | Xi Jinping: A Vanguard of Cultural Heritage and Innovation." If you've been keeping an eye on China's policy documents and narrative dissemination over recent times, the emphasis on cultural heritage and innovation won't come as a surprise to you. For instance, China's financial endeavors are underscored by their integration with Chinese culture.

Xinhua News Agency has also released an English version of the article, but I noticed that not every section of the Chinese version has a corresponding translation in English. Therefore, I've resorted to using ChatGPT for direct translations of some content. So, if it feels like you're reading a machine translation, don't doubt your senses — because I truly didn't have the time to translate such a lengthy article myself.

习近平1953年出生在一个文化氛围浓郁的红色家庭。像几千年来中国的家庭一样，父母十分注重家传。 习近平五六岁时，母亲齐心给他讲“岳母刺字”。习近平说，把字刺上去，多疼啊！齐心说，是疼，但心里铭记住了。习近平后来说，从那时起，“精忠报国”就成了他一生追求的目标。 Xi Jinping was born in 1953 into a red family with a rich cultural atmosphere. Like countless Chinese families over millennia, his parents placed great emphasis on family traditions. At the age of five or six, his mother, Qi Xin, told him the story of "Mother of Yue Fei tattooing characters on her son's back." Xi Jinping remarked on how painful it must have been to have characters tattooed onto one's back. Qi Xin replied that it was indeed painful, but it engraved the lesson in one's heart. Xi Jinping later said that from that moment on, "serving the country with utmost loyalty" became the goal he would pursue all his life.

Yue Fei is a well-known strategist, military general, and patriotic leader from the Southern Song Dynasty in China, and the story of his mother tattooing words on his back is also widely known.

Xi Jinping walks with his mother Qi xin

上世纪六十年代，习近平从北京来到陕西梁家河当知青。他带了满箱子书去，并给自己定下“修身”座右铭，“一物不知，深以为耻”。习近平年轻时读的书既有《三国志》、《古诗源》、《史记》等古籍，也有《战争与和平》、《浮士德》、《海底两万里》等名著，还有《资本论》、《共产党宣言》、《为人民服务》等经典。 In the 1960s, Xi Jinping left Beijing for Liangjiahe in Shaanxi to become an educated youth. He brought with him a suitcase full of books and set a personal motto for self-improvement: "To not know something is a disgrace." The books Xi Jinping read in his youth included ancient texts such as "The Records of the Three Kingdoms," "The Source of Chinese Poetry," and "The Records of the Grand Historian," as well as classics like "War and Peace," "Faust," and "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea," along with seminal works such as "Das Kapital," "The Communist Manifesto," and "Serve the People."

Which book on Xi's book list surprise you?

担任中共中央总书记后，习近平就文物、考古、非遗作出170余次重要指示批示，到现场调研考察100多处历史文化遗产。从三苏祠到大运河、从岳麓书院到嘉峪关长城、从安阳殷墟到交河故城，都留下他的足迹。 After becoming the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping has issued more than 170 important directives on cultural relics, archaeology, and intangible cultural heritage, and conducted on-site investigations of over 100 historical and cultural heritage sites. From the Three Su Temples to the Grand Canal, from Yuelu Academy to the Great Wall at Jiayuguan, from the Yin Ruins in Anyang to the ancient city of Jiaohe, all bear the imprint of his visits.

In the context of Chinese political and administrative communications, the term "批示" refers to instructions or directives issued by higher authorities or leaders, often in response to reports, plans, or issues that need attention or action. These directives carry significant weight and authority, guiding the actions and decisions of lower-level officials and departments.

I'm not sure if you've ever seen what Xi Jinping's personal directives look like. I found one of his personal directives regarding culture, see the details in the image below.

I put the Chinese here based on my understanding of the directives:

1.福建是中国古代造船中心，泉州是中国古代海上丝绸之路的起点，在福建泉州海交馆筹建古代船舶发展史陈列馆是适合的，有特色，有意义，也有基础和基本条件。 2.应由泉州市横幅提出可行性报告和请示报告，并对资金拼盘提出意见。应体现市为主，省为辅，应一次性建成，不是胡子工程或半截子工程。 3.请材辉同志协调，尽快形成报告，报我审批。 习近平 8.28

I translated it into English:

1.Fujian was the center of ancient shipbuilding in China, and Quanzhou was the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. It is fitting, distinctive, and meaningful to establish a museum dedicated to the history of ancient ship development at the Quanzhou Maritime Museum in Fujian, which also possesses the necessary foundation and conditions. 2.A feasibility report and request for instructions should be proposed by Quanzhou city, along with suggestions on financing arrangements. The approach should prioritize city-level leadership with provincial support, aiming for completion in one phase, avoiding a piecemeal or half-finished project. 3.Comrade Cai Hui is requested to coordinate and expedite the formation of the report for my review and approval. Xi Jinping August 28

According to a news piece online, the directive was written by Xi in 2000. At that time, Xi Jinping was the governor of Fujian Province. From this directive, you can discern some characteristics of the administrative operation mode in China.

还在正定工作期间，习近平就发扬“问计于民”的古老政治智慧，他走上街头，把“民意调查表”发给赶集的老百姓，请大家坐下聊，当场征询意见，解答问题。县委机关大门也总是敞开的，背着粪筐的老农径直进来同习近平交谈。 Even during his tenure in Zhengding, Xi Jinping upheld the ancient political wisdom of "seeking advice from the people." He took to the streets, distributing "public opinion surveys" to the locals gathered at the market, inviting them to sit down for a chat, soliciting their opinions on the spot, and addressing their concerns. The doors of the county party office were always open, allowing elderly farmers with manure baskets on their backs to come in and talk directly with Xi Jinping.

If you're keen on understanding the governance culture of China's counties and towns, I recommend a popular TV series in recent years called 《县委大院》"The County Party Committee Compound." Despite being a drama, many of the details portrayed in it resonates with those who have experience working at the grassroots level. It's available on YouTube.

习近平年轻时读过马尔库塞的《单向度的人》，看到西方现代化中由于资本侵蚀造成人的生存状态“单向度”弊端，一直希望推动解决物质与精神、人与自然的失衡问题。致力使物质文明、政治文明、精神文明、社会文明、生态文明协调发展，这是习近平说的“我们这个时代的新文化”和“中华民族现代文明”的鲜明特征。 In his youth, Xi Jinping read Herbert Marcuse's "One-Dimensional Man" and observed the drawbacks of a "one-dimensional" human existence caused by the encroachment of capitalism in Western modernization. He has always hoped to address the imbalance between material and spiritual needs, and between humanity and nature. Committed to promoting the coordinated development of material, political, spiritual, social, and ecological civilizations, this approach represents what Xi Jinping describes as "the new culture of our era" and a distinctive feature of "the modern civilization of the Chinese nation." 习近平用物理学术语比喻中国式现代化的与众不同——西方发达国家是一个“串联式”发展过程。中国要把“失去的二百年”找回来，决定了它的发展必然是一个工业化、信息化、城镇化、农业现代化叠加发展的“并联式”过程。 Xi Jinping uses a physics term to metaphorically distinguish Chinese-style modernization from that of Western developed countries, which he describes as a "series" development process. To reclaim the "lost two hundred years," China's development is inevitably a "parallel" process, incorporating simultaneous advances in industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and the modernization of agriculture.

I know that many readers enjoy reading about the analyses made by Chinese leaders on the differences between China and the West. Therefore, I've selected these two passages for you. If you find this topic interesting, I will look for more related content in the future.

Below is the full English version released by Xinhua News Agency that I mentioned, provided for readers who are interested.

Xi Focus-Profile: Xi Jinping, man of culture

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Since the introduction of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture in October 2023, "culture" has become a buzzword throughout China.

Ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the country has been busy organizing various cultural events to embrace this new trend.

In the eastern province of Zhejiang, a museum has been captivating tourists with AR technology, reviving scenes of daily life and work from 8,000 years ago. In the northwestern Shaanxi Province, museum visitors have the chance to savor traditional culinary delights depicted in ancient Chinese poems.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, members of a newly established science-fiction film committee are making preparations for the next blockbuster, following the phenomenal success of "The Wandering Earth," to offer the audience an alternative to Hollywood sci-fi films.

In January, a key policy meeting on public communication hailed Xi's cultural thought, stating that it "provides solid ideological guarantees, powerful inspiration, and favorable cultural conditions to make China a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts."

The Communist Party of China (CPC), born over a century ago following the New Culture Movement and the spread of Marxism in the country, has always been proud of its cultural essence. Now, under Xi's leadership, the Party is drawing on culture to enhance its governance and drive China's modernization.

A CULTURE ENTHUSIAST

Xi was born in 1953 into a family of revolutionaries. As a child, he was greatly inspired by China's traditional culture. He said he would never forget the story of Yue Fei, as told by his mother. Yue was a patriotic military commander from the 12th century whose mother tattooed "serve the country with the utmost devotion" on his back, a phrase that embodies "Zhong," or loyalty, in Confucian philosophy. Xi made it his life's goal to follow this motto.

Xi has mentioned that reading is his favorite hobby. His school teachers remember him as an exceptional student with a passion for reading classical literature, particularly as a fan of Du Fu, a renowned realist poet from the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

In the late 1960s, Xi was dispatched from Beijing to Liangjiahe, a small village in Shaanxi Province on the Loess Plateau, as an "educated youth" to engage in arduous farm labor. Hauling a whole box of books to the village, Xi immersed himself in a diverse reading journey, exploring works from Chinese literary masterpieces to those of Shakespeare and Tolstoy, and from Chairman Mao's "Serve the People" to Karl Marx's "Das Kapital."

Some 40 years later, the man who used to read late into the night under the dim glow of a kerosene lamp in a cave dwelling stood at a podium in the UNESCO headquarters as the president of China, sharing his views on culture and civilization. "He drew on famous poets and writers to highlight his country's long history and the importance of cultural diversity," according to media reports.

Xi refers to Liangjiahe as his "university" where he learned China's traditional virtues. Throughout his seven years in this village, Xi endured a challenging life, and shared work and meals with the poor locals. He vividly remembers the villagers' generosity, as they imparted valuable lessons about life and work and shared whatever little they had.

In return, Xi extended the same kindness. He shared his rations to help those in need, offered his spare shoes to a younger villager without any, gave his hat to someone lacking one in cold weather, and generously gifted books and notebooks to those who cherished reading and learning. The villagers used "Ren Yi," or benevolence and righteousness, the highest standards of traditional moral uprightness, to praise the young man.

Farmer Liang Yujin, now in his 70s, reminisced about making unannounced visits to Xi on four occasions after Xi had left Liangjiahe. Already a high-ranking official, Xi welcomed Liang into his home, and they ate meals prepared by his wife, Peng Liyuan. Liang brought millet, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes for Xi, and in return, Xi offered him tea and pastries. "He asked about every family in the village," Liang said.

In 1982, Xi started working in Zhengding, a historical county in Hebei Province, first as deputy Party chief and then as Party chief. After discovering two ancient locust trees in his workplace, he had them verified for age and fenced off for protection. He also initiated a comprehensive survey of cultural relics throughout the county, and holistic conservation efforts began.

Xi's profound passion for history and culture was so intense that, at one point, he considered pursuing archaeology; however, this interest extended beyond mere personal fascination.

He often shares an ancient Chinese proverb with officials and foreign friends, advocating the use of history as a compass for present and future endeavors. He believes that drawing lessons from tradition is instrumental in formulating policy decisions.

Situated in Zhejiang Province, the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were surrounded by mining fields in the early 2000s. The excessive industrial dust and noise pollution transformed the entire area into what Jiang Weidong, an official from the site's management committee, described as "something like a war zone."

Upon learning about this situation in July 2003, Xi, then Party chief of Zhejiang, promptly ordered the closure of the mines. His dedication toward Liangzhu endured throughout the subsequent decades. As archaeologists confirmed the significance of Liangzhu as a testament to 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, he gave meticulous instructions for its protection. In his congratulatory message to the inaugural Liangzhu Forum last year, Xi hailed the site as a treasure of world civilizations.

Since taking on the Party's leading role -- general secretary of the CPC Central Committee -- in 2012, Xi has issued over 170 significant instructions regarding cultural relics, archaeology, and intangible cultural heritage. He has also conducted over 100 on-site inspections of historical and cultural sites.

Xi also harbors a deep love for "Red Culture." Over the years, he has visited almost every significant historical site related to critical chapters of the revolutionary past. These locations include a lake in Zhejiang, where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921, and Fragrant Hills in suburban Beijing, where elder Party leaders laid the foundation for the establishment of New China.

"While journeying toward success, remember where we came from," Xi said.

He is a fan of rich human cultures. Speaking about his extensive travels across the world, Xi said, "Delving into the diverse civilizations across the five continents brings me the utmost joy."

Since assuming the presidency, Xi has visited over 70 countries. In Greece, he discussed an ancient Chinese phrase about stopping wars and Athena's contemplation of war and peace. He drew parallels between Chinese tea and Belgian beer in Belgium, highlighting the value of appreciating different cultures. In Mexico, he showed keen interest in the similarities between elements of the Maya civilization and Chinese elements like the dragon. In the Luxor Temple in Egypt, he spoke about the origins and developments of ancient civilizations.

Xi also shared personal reflections on literature, such as his impressions of Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" and his experiences visiting places associated with Hemingway in Cuba.

People familiar with Xi say that his cultural upbringing has profoundly influenced his strong sense of idealism and his pragmatic approach to work. He often refers to the philosophy of "Zhi Xing He Yi," or "unity of knowledge and action," advocated by the ancient Chinese philosopher Wang Yangming (1472-1529), and considers it an essence of traditional Chinese culture.

ART OF GOVERNANCE

In 2012, Xi incorporated the concept of "cultural confidence" into the report to the 18th CPC National Congress. He later integrated this concept into the "Four Confidences" of socialism with Chinese characteristics, describing cultural confidence as a "more fundamental, deeper, and more enduring force."

"Without full confidence in our culture, without a rich and prosperous culture, the Chinese nation will not be able to rejuvenate itself," he said.

While the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Xi has led China into a new era.

Theorists believe that the severe challenges the country faces in the 21st century demand a cultural renaissance to rebuild national identity in the post-Cold War world, where various civilizations and value systems compete and coexist. They even say that the rise and fall of major countries over the past 500 years is the result of the force of cultures.

Xi has cultivated confidence in the Chinese culture in service of the nation's rejuvenation, and established an impenetrable barrier against negative elements in Western culture, according to observers.

On July 1, 2021, when the Party celebrated its centenary, Xi proposed "two integrations," emphasizing the need to "integrate the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture." The "second integration" -- one with fine traditional culture -- represents a profound "chemical reaction" and the emancipation of the mind, Xi said.

In June 2023, at a key meeting on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing, Xi summarized five distinctive features of Chinese civilization, emphasizing its outstanding continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peaceful nature.

Over a month after the meeting, Xi visited the Sanxingdui archaeological site in Sichuan Province. During his visit, he took his time to examine details of the artifacts dating back thousands of years.

"Where do they come from?" he asked.

"They originated from the cradle of the Yangtze River and Yellow River civilizations, and were born out of the innovative creations of the ancient local people," the docent replied.

At the end of 2023, when Xi delivered his New Year message from his office in central Beijing, a photograph of him observing the Sanxingdui artifacts with great attention was displayed on his bookshelf.

Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, formally put forward in October 2023, encompasses several key aspects, including strengthening the Party's leadership over public communication and culture and promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of China's fine traditional culture.

Theorists state that the establishment of the thought shows that the Party's historical and cultural confidence have reached new heights.

"If there were no 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, where would the 'Chinese characteristics' come from? And if it were not for these Chinese characteristics, how could we have today's successful path of socialism with Chinese characteristics?" Xi once said.

Theorists say that Xi pioneers a new way of governing the country by leveraging culture.

Xi firmly believes in Marxist historical materialism, which views the masses as the creators of history. He elevates the ancient belief of "Min Wei Bang Ben" -- meaning "the people are the foundation of the country; with a solid foundation, the country is at peace" -- to the Party principle of "putting people first."

After leading China to eliminate absolute poverty, Xi strives for the next goal: common prosperity.

"Common prosperity is a fundamental goal of Marxism and has also been a basic pursuit of the Chinese people since ancient times," Xi told Party officials, quoting ancient philosophers. Confucius said, "The trouble lies not in scarcity but in uneven distribution; not in poverty but insecurity," and Mencius called on people to "care for the elderly and the children of others as they care for their own."

"Our goal is both inspiring and simple. Ultimately, it is about delivering a better life for the people," Xi said.

He blends the Party's governing philosophy of "the country belongs to the people, and the people are the foundation of the country" with the traditional idea that "the rise or fall of a political power depends on whether it accommodates the people's will."

On his first day in office as the Party's top official, Xi cited a Chinese proverb to call for "ironclad self-discipline" and launched the most extensive anti-corruption campaign in CPC history. Xi often shares stories about ancient figures known for their integrity with Party officials, demanding that they practice self-discipline. He uses a Chinese proverb to warn the entire Party, "Many worms will disintegrate wood, and a big enough crack will lead to the collapse of a wall."

In March 2018, Xi became the first Chinese president to take the oath of office in front of the Constitution. He mentioned the ancient saying, "When those who uphold the law are strong, the state is strong; when they are weak, the state is weak," emphasizing the need to advance reforms under the rule of law and enhance the rule of law in the process of reform.

"The issue of the rule of law versus the rule of man is a fundamental question in the history of politics and a significant problem that all countries must face and solve in the process of achieving modernization," he declared.

Xi has constructed and perfected the "spiritual lineage of the CPC," highlighting the tremendous mental strength the Party has demonstrated in key moments or chapters of its history. He is a staunch opponent of "historical nihilism." When some people online defamed revolutionary martyrs like Qiu Shaoyun, hundreds of thousands of Communist Youth League of China members posted rebuttals. Xi commended their response, "Righteousness has overwhelmed misconduct, well done!"

Xi introduced the concept of "profound changes unseen in a century," incorporating insights from a Marxist view of history and the ancient Chinese philosophy of "changes." In his report to the 20th CPC National Congress, he included "discarding the outdated in favor of the new" from the "Book of Changes," driving reforms in key areas.

Xi, a proven change-maker, draws upon his transformative experiences in Liangjiahe, where he defied skeptics and proceeded with the construction of the first methane-generating pit in the entire Shaanxi Province.

Now, he advocates for embracing the enterprising and innovative spirit of the Chinese nation to propel China into an era of innovation.

In a discussion with academicians, he mentioned how, during the 18th century, under the direction of the Qing government, Western missionaries spent 10 years creating the unprecedentedly advanced "The Map of Imperial China." This map was kept secret within the imperial court while the missionaries took the data back to the West, organized and published it, resulting in the West having a better understanding of China's geography.

Xi uses this example to emphasize that scientific and technological development must be integrated with social progress. He stresses the need to deepen reforms in the management of science and technology, allowing all sources of innovation to flow freely.

Infusing both the principles of Marxist development theory and traditional Chinese dialectics, Xi has introduced a new philosophy advocating innovative, coordinated, green, and open development accessible to all. He urges an approach of "consolidating stability through progress and establishing the new before abolishing the old," employing Chinese philosophical perspectives to guide the nation's economic endeavors.

As an ardent fan of literature and art, he has vigorously promoted the flourishing of Chinese culture. In 2014, 72 years after the first such event, Xi chaired the second seminar on literature and art in CPC history, proposing concepts like "using literature to convey morality" and "cultivating people through culture." Attendees recalled that Xi spoke "like talking among friends and family," and he shook hands with everyone after the three-hour-long seminar.

He is enthusiastic about folk culture and arts, such as myths, epics, storytelling, and local operas. He encourages contemporary young novelists, poets, and painters to innovate, and extends support to the domestic science fiction film industry. This reflects his deep commitment to nurturing and promoting diverse aspects of Chinese cultural heritage and contemporary artistic expressions.

He emphasized the treasures passed down in Chinese culture -- the indivisibility of the territory, the order of the state, the unity of the nation, and the continuity of civilization -- asserting, "Our country must be reunified, and will surely be reunified."

Xi has adopted the traditional philosophy of "Tian Ren He Yi," or "unity of nature and man," to initiate an unprecedented campaign for ecological restoration and protection. This included a 10-year fishing ban on the Yangtze River to protect aquatic life. He likened the protection of the Yangtze River to traditional Chinese medicine treatment, stressing efforts to treat existing illnesses and prevent future ones. Under his leadership, China has witnessed historic changes in its environment, resulting in bluer skies, greener mountains, and clearer waters.

Xi tapped the ancient philosophy of favoring peace and harmonious coexistence in formulating foreign policy, proposing the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity. He once told foreign leaders that China does not intend to only develop its backyard but rather a garden shared by all countries.

NEW PATH OF CIVILIZATION

A U.S.-based research institute observed that Xi is no longer considered merely an inheritor or protector of a great civilization but the creator of one, too.

China's cultural traditions and national conditions determine that Chinese modernization, a new form of human civilization led by Xi, will take a path distinct from the West.

Covering nearly 20 percent of the world's population, it aims to reduce the wealth gap, achieve harmony between material and spiritual aspects, pursue development without sacrificing the environment, and never seek expansion or dominance abroad.

In his youth, Xi read "One-Dimensional Man" by Herbert Marcuse. Seeing the drawbacks of a "one-dimensional" human existence caused by the encroachment of capital in Western modernization, Xi has always hoped to address the imbalances between material and spiritual needs, and between humans and nature. China is committed to the coordinated development of material, political, spiritual, social, and ecological civilizations. Xi refers to this as the distinctive characteristic of the "modern civilization of the Chinese nation."

Xi metaphorically describes the uniqueness of Chinese modernization using physics terminology: Developed Western countries followed a "series" development process. China, seeking to recover the "lost 200 years," must take a development path comparable to a "parallel" process involving the simultaneous development of industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization.

He designated Shenzhen as the Pilot Demonstration Area of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics. Adjacent to Hong Kong, Shenzhen is a special economic zone established over 40 years ago by Deng Xiaoping. Often referred to as the "city of innovation," Shenzhen, with a population twice that of New York City, offers a glimpse into the future of China's modernization.

Upon arrival in the city, visitors are greeted at the airport by a welcoming quote from Jules Verne: "Anything one man can imagine, other men can make real." Another prominent slogan stands tall in the city's landmark area, Shekou, proclaiming the traditional Chinese wisdom, "Empty talk will do nothing for our country; only solid work will make it flourish."

From electric cars to cutting-edge drones, from low-carbon initiatives to smart-city projects, the city continues to nurture innovation. Parks and libraries can be found every few hundred meters. With a convenient public service system, various social organizations, and a people-serving and business-friendly official team, Shenzhen is a model of the future.

Far north, the Xiong'an New Area near Beijing is a new city of socialist modernization planned by Xi. In May last year, Xi visited this "city of the future" under construction, paying particular attention to the ecological conditions of Baiyangdian Lake. Highlighting water source conservation and green development, its construction embodies the ancient ecological wisdom of "using what nature has to offer and taking it in moderation."

Xi designated Zhejiang as a demonstration area of common prosperity. During his visit to Lizu Village last year, he witnessed the transformation of this once dirty, chaotic, and impoverished village into a clean and beautiful demonstration village of common prosperity. The villagers' income has exceeded the national rural average, and the village is renowned for its rich cultural atmosphere. Xi has engaged in discussions with young entrepreneurs who returned from cities across the country and expressed satisfaction with the part they have played in rural development.

The new type of modern socialist country led by Xi has effectively debunked the linear historical view that all nations should converge toward a Western model.

On the world stage, Xi has proposed a series of new concepts regarding civilizational exchange and international relations, demonstrating China's commitment to being a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.

Xi's proposition of building a community with a shared future for humanity reflects the country's commitment to peace and stability. Introduced in 2013, this idea resonates with the Chinese nation's time-honored vision that "the whole world is one big family," envisioning a world where universal harmony prevails. It marks a fresh trajectory for advancing global civilizations, and paves the way for the ultimate realization of the full and free development of every individual, as envisioned by Karl Marx.

Nevertheless, concerns exist that an assertive China could challenge the existing world order. But Xi is optimistic that Chinese civilization's inclusive nature can foster coexistence with other nations marked by "harmony in diversity."

When speaking about "The Art of War" by Sun Tzu with foreign guests, Xi emphasizes that the fundamental message of this classic ancient Chinese military book is the importance of exerting all efforts to avoid war and exercising great caution if conflict becomes inevitable. In line with the Chinese nation's deep-rooted commitment to peace, Xi proposed the Global Security Initiative in a call for joint efforts to maintain world peace and stability.

Since last October, the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict has led to a humanitarian disaster. During his interaction with foreign leaders and participation in multilateral events, Xi has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, emphasizing that the fundamental solution to the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution.

In efforts to de-escalate conflicts and restore peace in the region, China convened and chaired a high-level UN Security Council meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, facilitating the adoption of the first UN Security Council resolution since the outbreak of the conflict. China has sent its special envoy to promote peace talks, increased humanitarian assistance, and extended a helping hand to the people in Gaza at a difficult time.

China also served as a mediator, successfully facilitating the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran last year. Daniel A. Bell, chair professor of political theory at the University of Hong Kong, commended China's efforts, describing it as "an inspiring example." Large and influential countries can play the role of peacemakers as they have more power and influence to bring warring sides to the table, he said.

One Chinese maxim that Xi frequently mentions during his overseas trips is, "Building people-to-people friendships is crucial for fostering positive state-to-state relations." Under his leadership, China has strengthened and broadened its global partnerships based on principles of equality, openness, and cooperation.

A champion of humanity's shared values, Xi launched the Global Civilization Initiative, urging collaborative efforts to respect the diversity of civilizations and tap into the profound significance of their histories and cultures in the contemporary world. This initiative stands as a robust response to concepts supporting the estrangement, clash, or superiority of civilizations.

Xi's Global Development Initiative emphasizes the importance of prioritizing development and adopting a people-centered philosophy to ensure that "no country is left behind in the process of global modernization."

To explain the values and sentiments that underpin the Chinese people's dedication to win-win cooperation, Xi draws on ancient Chinese sayings promoting actions for the greater good. The Belt and Road Initiative is a prime example. Sometimes referred to as the modern Silk Road, the initiative has garnered collaboration from more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations, with nearly a trillion U.S. dollars in investment.

When he was young, Xi once expounded on the Confucian idea of "Ping Tian Xia," or bringing peace and order to the world, which represents the ultimate stage of one's four-level personal pursuit. The other three are cultivating the moral self, managing the family, and governing the state.

Xi said, "Ping Tian Xia" doesn't involve conquering or ruling the world. Instead, it aims to uplift ordinary people from poverty, enabling them to live peacefully with sufficient food and clothing. He said that if all countries pursue peaceful development and strive for unity and harmony, it will bring the world closer to the goal.

When leading his colleagues in paying respects to Mao Zedong's remains to mark the 130th anniversary of Mao's birth last December, Xi underscored that the best way to commemorate the late Chinese leader is to continue to advance the cause he pioneered. Xi cited Mao's words: "We must always strive! We must always forge ahead! Our golden world, bright and splendid, lies ahead!"

"The best inheritance of history is to create a new history, and the greatest tribute to human civilization is to create a new form of human civilization," Xi said. Enditem