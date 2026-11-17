In this episode of Inside the China Room with Jiang Jiang, I’m joined by Professor Yang Wang, Vice-President of the University of Hong Kong and a mathematician whose academic career has taken him from China to the United States and back to Hong Kong. Wang spent more than three decades in the United States before returning to Asia. He previously held academic positions at Georgia Tech and Michigan State University and served in several leadership roles at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

In our conversation, Wang explains why he believes universities must rethink their role in the AI era within the next year or two. He argues that AI could widen the gap between people with different levels of knowledge and analytical ability, and sees China’s emphasis on foundational education as an advantage. We also discuss the future of university degrees, the importance of critical thinking, and the roles of mathematics and the humanities in education.

Wang also reflects on China’s growing scientific capabilities, the return of researchers from overseas, and his expectations for the country’s research development over the next decade. We talk about Hong Kong’s role in attracting international talent, differences in academic environments, the impact of geopolitical tensions on China-U.S. scientific exchanges, and how AI itself could change scientific research.

I spoke with Wang on October 31 in Beijing, on the sidelines of the HKU Talent Forum, which brought together scholars, industry leaders and public-sector representatives to discuss talent development and innovation in the AI era.

Wang also shares his thoughts on AI, mathematics and science through his personal WeChat public account, “汪扬的数学棱镜” (Yang Wang’s Mathematical Prism). Readers interested in these topics are welcome to follow it.

Highlights:

01:45 — Why universities need to rethink education sooner than expected

03:30 — Will AI widen the gap between people with different skills?

05:45 — China’s educational strengths

09:30 — Beyond degrees: What should universities really provide?

13:05 — Choosing a major in the AI era: Mathematics and the humanities

16:20 — How China’s scientific research has changed over the past four decades

21:00 — Can China attract more top scientists and produce major breakthroughs?

24:20 — Hong Kong’s role in global research and academic competition in the Chinese mainland

27:25 — Can young Chinese scientists thrive without studying in the West?

29:55 — How AI could change mathematics and scientific research

32:00 — China-U.S. scientific exchanges amid geopolitical tensions

34:00 — Recommendations: Hefei’s transformation and a visit to Huangshan

Recommendations:

Yang Wang: Hefei, the capital of east China’s Anhui Province, and Huangshan Mountain, known for its scenic mountains and cultural heritage. Born in Hefei, Wang reflects on the city’s transformation from a relatively underdeveloped provincial capital into a growing center for technology and manufacturing. He also recommends visiting Huangshan Mountain.

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