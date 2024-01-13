Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Vivek Y. Kelkar's avatar
Vivek Y. Kelkar
Jan 14, 2024Edited

Does the DPP's vote share in this election actually signify any kind of a movement or consensus for reunification? Or are these election results a sign that a status quo must be maintained. Or are these election results merely a consequence of the complexities of genuine democracy with local socio-political/political economy factors playing a role? Unless one is tracking deep into Taiwanese politics and society, this analysis remains one-sided. It's mainland China's POV. It's very, very interesting, nevertheless.

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samoan62
Jan 14, 2024

Thank you for putting this in perspective. Since the DPP remains in power, not much changes. Their vote share plummeted from 57% to 40% over four years. Also TPP + KMT, which are not anti-reunification, got over 50% of the vote share, so it's clear where Taiwanese people stand on how geopolitics have changed over the past 4 years.

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