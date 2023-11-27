Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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钟建英's avatar
钟建英
Dec 4, 2023

I look forward to the day when ASEAN and China agree to jointly develop the SC Sea for the common benefit of the peoples of this region, and agree to oppose all foreign military presence in the region. There is no need for the US, Canada, UK or Australian navies to be present. They have no business to be here. Why can’t we the SC Sea be the common sovereignty of all the countries in this region? Why must we divide the sea into separate sovereign areas?

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Nico's avatar
Nico
Dec 2, 2023

Ginger River's Review of China

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