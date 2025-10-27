Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Brantly Womack's avatar
Brantly Womack
Oct 27, 2025

Excellent essay. I make a similar point in a recent book, arguing that China's position as the "solid center" of East Asia, based on central presence, more than half of the region's population, and production of trade goods such as tea, silk, and "china," can be contrasted to the "liquid centers" of the West, the Mediterranean and later the Atlantic around and through which circulated competitive and expansionist empires. China wanted a quiet perimeter; the West pursued profitable frontiers.

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QQ's avatar
QQ
Nov 4, 2025

Thank you for sharing. May I ask if you were aware Dr Shan has joined Substack? https://open.substack.com/pub/weijianshan/p/shatter-the-mirror

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