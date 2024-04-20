Ginger River Review

Ginger River Review

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Gary Mersham
Apr 20, 2024

I've really enjoyed reading this collaboration, thank you.

You have captured the shifting of the recent internal dominating narrative of "over capacity" to "equipment renewal" .

You cite from an article written by Hu Xijin "In the West, nothing is more important than elections." . The phrase creates a connotative meaning, implying that in China elections are not considered as important as in the West. Whether this is true is up for debate, but this attitute seems to reveal a wide cultural and ideological gulf.

I do not wish make value judgements here but as a Communication Scientist it is fascinating to observe the interplay of Chinese thought and its changing sociology expressed initially in Chinese and translated into the English language.

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