Hello, this is Ginger River Review (GRR), a newsletter that delves into the priorities of both the leadership and the general public in China. Unique in its approach, GRR stands out among English-language newsletters, offering insights directly from the Chinese mainland through the lens of native observers.

Whether you work in business, government, academia, media — or are simply curious about China — I hope you’ll find something here that’s both informative and thought-provoking.

If you’re in the mood, here are some of the most popular deep dives to date:

I'm Jiang Jiang (JJ) 姜江, the founder of this newsletter. My name's two Chinese characters, “姜” and “江,” share the same sound but different meanings — "ginger" and "river" — although they have no relation to the spice used in my mother's cooking or the Yangtze River flowing through my hometown of Nanjing. My family chose this name simply because it's memorable and melodious.

My motivation for briefing trends on Chinese social media and policies for English readers mirrors my desire to explain the origin of my name — to bridge linguistic gaps and help readers understand what concerns Chinese people the most and the context behind policies that may significantly impact China and the world.

I earned my MBA degree from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and have been working as a journalist with Xinhua News Agency since 2019. I dedicate my free time to curating this newsletter, committed to delivering quality content. The analyses presented in this newsletter reflect my personal views, not those of Xinhua.

While we strive for accuracy, errors in articles may occur. Please feel free to reach out if you spot any mistakes or have any feedback. You can reach me at jjiang.sisu@hotmail.com. I'd love to connect on LinkedIn or Twitter if you're active on either one.

Some housekeeping…

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Thanks again, and please tell a few friends if you enjoy it.

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