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Big Tech Pulled the Plug. They Downloaded Their Lovers.
How Chinese users created AI lovers, friends and family — and struggled to let them go
  Jiang Jiang
Nomura's Chief China Economist on AI's Economic Impact
Dr. Lu Ting discusses the U.S.–China AI race, AI's macroeconomic impact, how AI is reshaping China's regional economy, semiconductor self-reliance, and…
  Jiang Jiang
Inside a Candid Debate on China's Grassroots Government
A debate published by a Chinese magazine offers a candid window into digital governance, bureaucratic burden and grassroots government.
  Jiang Jiang
China’s one-person company boom
Five stories from China’s OPC boom show how AI is lowering the barriers to entrepreneurship — and raising the demands on founders.
  Jiang Jiang

June 2026

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October 2025

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