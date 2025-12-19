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Big Tech Pulled the Plug. They Downloaded Their Lovers.
How Chinese users created AI lovers, friends and family — and struggled to let them go
Jul 31
•
Jiang Jiang
13
3
1
Nomura's Chief China Economist on AI's Economic Impact
Dr. Lu Ting discusses the U.S.–China AI race, AI's macroeconomic impact, how AI is reshaping China's regional economy, semiconductor self-reliance, and…
Jul 24
•
Jiang Jiang
7
3
Inside a Candid Debate on China's Grassroots Government
A debate published by a Chinese magazine offers a candid window into digital governance, bureaucratic burden and grassroots government.
Jul 21
•
Jiang Jiang
13
2
China’s one-person company boom
Five stories from China’s OPC boom show how AI is lowering the barriers to entrepreneurship — and raising the demands on founders.
Jul 10
•
Jiang Jiang
36
8
10
June 2026
The Questions China Asked Its College-Bound Students This Year
A look at the themes explored in the 2026 essay prompts for China’s national college entrance examination
Jun 13
•
Jiang Jiang
38
2
11
January 2026
Jinghan Zeng on the controversy and reality of Confucius Institutes and China–UK relations
Listen now | Ep. 22 - Memoirs of a Confucius Institute Director
Jan 30
•
Jiang Jiang
5
45:19
How Independent Bookstores in China Are Finding Ways to Survive — and Thrive
Blind-book boxes, revived out-of-print titles, and the quiet power of trust between booksellers and readers.
Jan 16
•
Jiang Jiang
26
4
Zhipu CEO Zhang Peng on Taking China’s First LLM Company Public
A wide-ranging conversation on AGI timelines, capital cycles, enterprise AI, and China’s AI competition, originally on the 張小珺Xiaojùn Podcast
Jan 11
•
Jiang Jiang
8
December 2025
How China’s City Leaders Work
Insights from a decade-long dataset on Party secretaries and mayors
Dec 19, 2025
•
Jiang Jiang
12
1
The post-2000 generation in China: A social mentality perspective
An academic look at youth mentality, work, identity, and everyday life
Dec 12, 2025
•
Jiang Jiang
22
1
5
October 2025
Full Text: Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National…
Today’s biggest piece of China news is here.
Oct 28, 2025
•
Jiang Jiang
8
Guest Essay | Shatter the mirror
By Weijian Shan, Executive Chairman of PAG, a private equity ﬁrm, and the book author of Out of the Gobi, Money Games, and Money Machine
Oct 27, 2025
•
Jiang Jiang
and
Weijian Shan
15
7
1
© 2026 Jiang Jiang
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